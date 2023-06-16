Mitch Garver -- hitting .257 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .286 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), with at least two hits four times (28.6%).

In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Garver has driven in a run in six games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .341 AVG .000 .386 OBP .200 .659 SLG .000 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 0 12/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings