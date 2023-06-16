Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (42-26) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (38-32) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (5-3) to the mound, while Martin Perez (6-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Rangers Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rangers have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (56%) in those contests.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 5-7 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (418 total, 6.1 per game).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs -
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.