Corey Seager and George Springer hit the field when the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .271 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (418) in baseball so far this year.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .340 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (6-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has five quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts, Perez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech

