Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has had a hit in 40 of 68 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 29 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.285
|AVG
|.225
|.349
|OBP
|.295
|.585
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|11
|11
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|22
|32/12
|K/BB
|43/14
|2
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (6-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.01), 28th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.