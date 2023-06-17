The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 72 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .279 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has an RBI in 21 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year (32 of 66), with two or more runs 13 times (19.7%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .288 AVG .271 .373 OBP .299 .492 SLG .493 12 XBH 16 6 HR 7 19 RBI 21 38/14 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings