Danny Jansen brings a two-game homer streak into the Toronto Blue Jays' (39-32) game versus the Texas Rangers (42-27) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (6-3, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (5-1, 2.91 ERA).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (6-3, 3.01 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (5-1, 2.91 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Dunning is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Dunning is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.9 frames per start.

In seven of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays' Gausman (6-3) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.01 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 15 starts this season.

In 15 starts, Gausman has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 14th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 28th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.

Kevin Gausman vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank first in MLB with a .270 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 91 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 4-for-22 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

