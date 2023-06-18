Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .260 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 36th in slugging.

In 59.4% of his games this season (41 of 69), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (42.0%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (18.8%).

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season (33 of 69), with two or more runs 12 times (17.4%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .293 AVG .225 .360 OBP .295 .586 SLG .372 17 XBH 11 11 HR 4 33 RBI 22 33/13 K/BB 43/14 2 SB 4

