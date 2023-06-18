Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (27.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 21
.348 AVG .235
.402 OBP .279
.607 SLG .370
11 XBH 7
6 HR 2
18 RBI 10
19/8 K/BB 25/1
1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.