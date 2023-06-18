Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .282 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Heim has gotten a hit in 44 of 61 games this season (72.1%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (29.5%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 44.3% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 26 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .274 AVG .289 .322 OBP .347 .540 SLG .386 16 XBH 9 7 HR 1 28 RBI 20 24/7 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

