Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .282 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 44 of 61 games this season (72.1%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (29.5%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 44.3% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 26 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.274
|AVG
|.289
|.322
|OBP
|.347
|.540
|SLG
|.386
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|20
|24/7
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.