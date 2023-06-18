Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Blue Jays on June 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and others in the Texas Rangers-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers' Jon Gray (6-2) will make his 13th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 31-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks fourth, .950 WHIP ranks second, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 26
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Rockies
|May. 20
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 82 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .279/.345/.466 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 27 walks and 55 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a .260/.328/.481 slash line so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 96 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .313/.343/.505 on the year.
- Bichette will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with four doubles and an RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 76 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.354/.437 so far this year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
