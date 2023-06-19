On Monday, Leody Taveras (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Banks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras leads Texas with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .302 with 17 walks and 35 runs scored.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 36 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.3%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (29.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (15.8%).

He has scored in 27 of 57 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .283 AVG .318 .333 OBP .377 .478 SLG .509 8 XBH 13 5 HR 3 15 RBI 17 21/6 K/BB 19/11 4 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings