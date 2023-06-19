MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, June 19
Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Monday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly taking on the Brewers' Corbin Burnes.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the docket for June 19.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cardinals at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-5) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|STL: Flaherty
|WSH: Gray
|14 (73.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (79 IP)
|4.64
|ERA
|3.19
|9.2
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Nationals
- STL Odds to Win: -155
- WSH Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-11) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will look to Reese Olson (0-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|KC: Lyles
|DET: Olson
|14 (79.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13.1 IP)
|6.78
|ERA
|6.08
|6.7
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -150
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Bryan Hoeing (1-1) when the teams meet on Monday.
|TOR: Berrios
|MIA: Hoeing
|14 (85 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (26 IP)
|3.28
|ERA
|3.12
|7.9
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Marlins
- TOR Odds to Win: -160
- MIA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (6-4) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (0-0) when the clubs play on Monday.
|CHC: Smyly
|PIT: Bido
|14 (77.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4 IP)
|3.82
|ERA
|2.25
|7.5
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates
- CHC Odds to Win: -135
- PIT Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (4-6) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-0) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|COL: Gomber
|CIN: Williamson
|14 (66.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (31.2 IP)
|7.29
|ERA
|5.40
|5.9
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Reds
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (3-3) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|BOS: Paxton
|MIN: Lopez
|6 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (84.1 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|4.27
|12.4
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Kelly (8-3) to the mound as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Burnes (5-4) when the teams meet on Monday.
|ARI: Kelly
|MIL: Burnes
|14 (83 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (83.2 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|3.44
|9.7
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (3-4) when the teams face off on Monday.
|TEX: Heaney
|CHW: Clevinger
|13 (66.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (62.2 IP)
|4.05
|ERA
|3.88
|9.5
|K/9
|7.6
Live Stream Rangers at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Astros Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (5-2) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Hunter Brown (6-3) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|HOU: Brown
|11 (56.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (75.1 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|3.46
|9.5
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Mets at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (7-2) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Ryan Walker (2-0) for the game between the clubs Monday.
|SD: Wacha
|SF: Walker
|13 (74.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (14.2 IP)
|2.89
|ERA
|1.23
|8.3
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants
- SD Odds to Win: -120
- SF Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
