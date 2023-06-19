The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager hit the field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .272 batting average.

No team has scored more than the 434 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.341) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.193 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Heaney has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Clarke Schmidt 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole

