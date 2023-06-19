Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (44-27) and Chicago White Sox (31-42) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 19.

The probable starters are Andrew Heaney (4-4) for the Rangers and Tanner Banks (0-1) for the White Sox.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 27 (65.9%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 23-11, a 67.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (434) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule