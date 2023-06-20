Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .208 in his past 10 games, 132 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 44th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Semien has recorded a hit in 56 of 72 games this season (77.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.9%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 35 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 72 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.266
|AVG
|.289
|.324
|OBP
|.357
|.422
|SLG
|.503
|17
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|29/16
|3
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
