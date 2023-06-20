Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 77 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 81st in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 54 of 71 games this season (76.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.3% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .286 AVG .261 .373 OBP .346 .486 SLG .373 16 XBH 11 6 HR 2 24 RBI 16 36/19 K/BB 34/19 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings