How to Watch the Rangers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs White Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs White Sox Odds
|Rangers vs White Sox Prediction
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 97 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .457.
- The Rangers lead the majors with a .273 batting average.
- Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 6.1 runs per game (439 total runs).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.192).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.59 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Eovaldi has registered nine quality starts this year.
- Eovaldi will look to last five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 6.7 innings per outing.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Kevin Gausman
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Trevor Richards
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tanner Banks
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Severino
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Michael Lorenzen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.