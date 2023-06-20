Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. White Sox on June 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Andrew Vaughn and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- He has nine quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|9.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 84 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.340/.462 so far this season.
- Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 70 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .260/.333/.480 slash line so far this season.
- Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has collected 64 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.
- He has a slash line of .240/.321/.431 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Mariners
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 15 walks and 38 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .262/.317/.535 so far this season.
- Robert takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 17
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
