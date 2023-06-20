Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (45-27) and the Chicago White Sox (31-43) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 28, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 17 of its 22 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (439) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule