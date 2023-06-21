Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .263 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Garcia is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 61.1% of his 72 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 72), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (36 of 72), with two or more runs 12 times (16.7%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.294
|AVG
|.232
|.368
|OBP
|.301
|.581
|SLG
|.406
|17
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|24
|34/15
|K/BB
|45/15
|2
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Kopech (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.92), 43rd in WHIP (1.269), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
