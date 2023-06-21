Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 77 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .279 with 30 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 51 of 70 games this season (72.9%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (30.0%).
- He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 70), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this season (34.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.286
|AVG
|.273
|.371
|OBP
|.299
|.500
|SLG
|.500
|13
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|38/15
|K/BB
|38/5
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.92), 43rd in WHIP (1.269), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
