The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 50th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 86th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.4% of his 72 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has homered in eight games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 50.0% of his games this year (36 of 72), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .286 AVG .259 .373 OBP .341 .486 SLG .367 16 XBH 11 6 HR 2 24 RBI 16 36/19 K/BB 35/19 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings