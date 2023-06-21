On Wednesday, June 21 at 8:10 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (45-28) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Martin Perez will get the call for the Rangers, while Michael Kopech will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (-105). The matchup's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-3, 4.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 3.92 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 28, or 65.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 28-15 (65.1%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 14, or 31.8%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 13-27 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

