On Thursday, June 22, golfers will play the par-70, 6,852-yard course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut in the first round of the 2023 Travelers Championship, with a purse of $20M to be had. Xander Schauffele claimed the top spot the last time out at this tournament.

How to Watch the 2023 Travelers Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Par 70/6,852 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Travelers Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Scottie Scheffler 1st Jon Rahm 2nd Rory McIlroy 3rd Patrick Cantlay 4th Viktor Hovland 5th

Travelers Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 12:40 PM ET Hole 1 Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau 12:30 PM ET Hole 1 Collin Morikawa, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler 1:00 PM ET Hole 1 Jason Day, Sung-Jae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 7:35 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa 7:15 AM ET Hole 10 Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala 7:25 AM ET Hole 10 Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley 12:10 PM ET Hole 1 Mark Hubbard, Cheng Tsung Pan, Eric Cole 7:55 AM ET Hole 10 Hideki Matsuyama, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Wallace 6:45 AM ET Hole 10 Min Woo Lee, Austin Smotherman, Austin Eckroat 8:05 AM ET Hole 1 Brendon Todd, Scott Stallings, Shane Lowry

