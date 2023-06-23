The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .756 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .358 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Seager has gotten a hit in 34 of 43 games this year (79.1%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (39.5%).

He has gone deep in 23.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 22 games this year (51.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (25.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 19 of 43 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .398 AVG .307 .455 OBP .369 .735 SLG .520 19 XBH 10 7 HR 3 23 RBI 22 15/12 K/BB 19/8 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings