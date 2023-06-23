Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .756 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .358 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 34 of 43 games this year (79.1%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (39.5%).
- He has gone deep in 23.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 22 games this year (51.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (25.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 43 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.398
|AVG
|.307
|.455
|OBP
|.369
|.735
|SLG
|.520
|19
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|22
|15/12
|K/BB
|19/8
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
