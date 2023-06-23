Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .310 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (30.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (16.4%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (32.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.372
|AVG
|.247
|.422
|OBP
|.286
|.628
|SLG
|.419
|12
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|29/1
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.65 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.