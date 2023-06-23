A match in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals is next up for Liudmila Samsonova, and she will go up against Katerina Siniakova. Samsonova's monyeline odds to win the tournament at TC Bad Homburg are +350, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Samsonova at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
  • Venue: TC Bad Homburg
  • Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Samsonova's Next Match

After defeating Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, Samsonova will face Siniakova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 12:00 PM ET.

Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +1600
  • Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers odds to win: +350

Samsonova Stats

  • Samsonova defeated Noskova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.
  • Samsonova has won three of her 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 36-16.
  • Samsonova is 4-2 on grass over the past 12 months.
  • Samsonova has played 21.1 games per match in her 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
  • On grass, Samsonova has played six matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.3 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.
  • Samsonova, over the past year, has won 76.7% of her service games and 36.5% of her return games.
  • Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Samsonova has won 77.5% of her games on serve and 30.4% on return.

