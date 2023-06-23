Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Semien is batting .182 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 78.4% of his games this year (58 of 74), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (31.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this year (47.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 60.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (14.9%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.266
|AVG
|.285
|.324
|OBP
|.354
|.422
|SLG
|.487
|17
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|33
|22/14
|K/BB
|30/17
|3
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
