Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .273 with 41 walks and 49 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- In 56 of 73 games this year (76.7%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has an RBI in 31 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (50.7%), including 10 multi-run games (13.7%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.286
|AVG
|.262
|.373
|OBP
|.355
|.486
|SLG
|.376
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|17
|36/19
|K/BB
|35/22
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.65 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
