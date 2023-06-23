Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Yankees on June 23, 2023
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Marcus Semien and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees square off at Yankee Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 86 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .276/.339/.455 on the season.
- Semien will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .263/.333/.489 slash line on the season.
- Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 69 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .253/.328/.429 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI (70 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .268/.349/.437 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
