The Texas Rangers (46-28) and New York Yankees (41-34) square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA).

Rangers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.92 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.65 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers' Dunning (6-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.92 ERA this season with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 16 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in eight starts this season.

Dunning has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Dane Dunning vs. Yankees

The Yankees are batting .229 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .411 (13th in the league) with 111 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 3-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI in 3 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 4.65 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.

Schmidt is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Schmidt heads into the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 appearances this season.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.456) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (100) in all of MLB. They have a collective .272 batting average, and are first in the league with 705 total hits and first in MLB action scoring 451 runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Schmidt has a 9 ERA and a 2.2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .400.

