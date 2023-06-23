Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 17 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .228 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 59), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (47.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.243
|AVG
|.212
|.319
|OBP
|.301
|.379
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|13
|29/13
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.65, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
