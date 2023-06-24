The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has 74 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .261 with 32 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
  • Garcia is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (46 of 74), with at least two hits 18 times (24.3%).
  • In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Garcia has had an RBI in 33 games this year (44.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.294 AVG .231
.368 OBP .297
.581 SLG .415
17 XBH 15
11 HR 6
34 RBI 26
34/15 K/BB 48/15
2 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
