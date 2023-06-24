Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Corey Seager (.762 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .356 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- Seager has had a hit in 35 of 44 games this season (79.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (38.6%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.7%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (19 of 44), with two or more runs eight times (18.2%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.398
|AVG
|.304
|.455
|OBP
|.371
|.735
|SLG
|.519
|19
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|22
|15/12
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (0-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 6.30 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
