How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at London Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: London Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 19th in MLB play with 82 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago's .398 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 14th in runs scored with 338 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.261).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 105 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored 346 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs are sending Justin Steele (7-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Steele has eight quality starts this year.
- Steele is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 13 outings this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Wainwright has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jack Flaherty
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Ranger Suárez
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Tanner Bibee
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Kodai Senga
|6/18/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|6/20/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Marcus Stroman
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Framber Valdez
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Cristian Javier
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|J.P. France
|6/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Luis Severino
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.