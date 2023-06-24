On Saturday, Marcus Semien (batting .163 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .448 this season.

In 77.3% of his 75 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (13.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 35 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.7%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .266 AVG .276 .324 OBP .344 .422 SLG .472 17 XBH 17 3 HR 7 21 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 30/17 3 SB 4

