Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (47-28) on Saturday, June 24, when they take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (41-35) at Yankee Stadium at 4:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-135). An 8.5-run total has been set for this game.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (0-2, 6.30 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 29 out of the 44 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

