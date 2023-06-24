Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (47-28) against the New York Yankees (41-35) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-2) for the Rangers and Luis Severino (0-2) for the Yankees.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 29, or 65.9%, of those games.

Texas is 22-11 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (455) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

