Player props are listed for Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

FOX

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 5.2 6 5 4 9 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 6.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Rays Jun. 7 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 5.2 8 6 6 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 5.2 5 4 4 6 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (55 total hits).

He's slashed .216/.295/.408 on the season.

Correa has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run and two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 45 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .210/.309/.449 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 62 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .225/.304/.373 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 65 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .236/.276/.348 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

