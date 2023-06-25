The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager has 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .354.
  • Seager has had a hit in 36 of 45 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (37.8%).
  • He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Seager has had at least one RBI in 48.9% of his games this season (22 of 45), with two or more RBI 11 times (24.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (17.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 20
.398 AVG .301
.455 OBP .366
.735 SLG .506
19 XBH 11
7 HR 3
23 RBI 22
15/12 K/BB 19/9
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Yankees are sending Cole (8-1) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.64), 16th in WHIP (1.081), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.