Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Dallas Cowboys are sixth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1600.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +170
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.
- Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game offensively last year (11th in NFL), and it allowed 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.
- At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.
- When favorites, Dallas went 8-3. When underdogs, the Cowboys were 3-2.
- In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Cowboys Impact Players
- On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.
- Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.
- Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Micah Parsons registered 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
