The Los Angeles Sparks (6-7) will host Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (6-7) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, June 25. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Dallas lost to Los Angeles 76-74 on the road in its last matchup. Natasha Howard (23 PTS, 12 REB, 56.3 FG%) and Arike Ogunbowale (16 PTS, 40 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) paced the Wings, while Nneka Ogwumike (20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 50 FG%) and Destanni Henderson (18 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%) led the Sparks.

Wings vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-145 to win)

Wings (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+120 to win)

Sparks (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-2.5)

Wings (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have been carried by their offense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by posting 84.6 points per game. They rank ninth in the league in points allowed (84.8 per contest).

Dallas is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking best in the league with 39.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Wings haven't posted many assists this year, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 17.5 assists per contest.

This season, Dallas is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 14.4 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings rank fourth in the WNBA by draining 7.3 three-pointers per game, but they own a 29.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Dallas is ceding 7.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is allowing opponents to shoot 34.2% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have been better offensively at home, where they score 86 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 83 per game. Defensively, they are better in home games, where they surrender 83.4 points per game, versus on the road, where they let their opponents to average 86.3 per game.

When playing at home, Dallas averages 40.1 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 32.4, while on the road it averages 37.8 per game and allows 37.

On average, the Wings have more assists at home than they do on the road (18 at home, 16.8 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, Dallas is committing more turnovers in home games (14.1 per game) than away (12), and is forcing more turnovers at home (14.6 per game) compared to on the road (14.2).

The Wings make 0.7 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7 per game) than on the road (7.7).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (29% in home games compared to 29.5% on the road).

This year, Dallas is averaging 8 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 7.3 on the road (allowing 34.6% shooting from distance in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won five of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

The Wings are 5-2 (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Dallas' record against the spread is 5-7-0.

Dallas' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 3-4.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wings a 59.2% chance to win.

