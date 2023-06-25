The field is getting smaller at Wimbledon, with Elina Svitolina set for a quarterfinal versus Iga Swiatek. Svitolina's monyeline odds to win the tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +2000.

Svitolina at 2023 Wimbledon

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Svitolina's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 (at 6:00 AM ET), Svitolina will play Swiatek, after beating Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.

Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +2000
  • Wimbledon odds to win: +2000

Svitolina Stats

  • Svitolina defeated No. 20-ranked Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Sunday to advance to the .
  • Svitolina has won one of her six tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 9-5.
  • In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Svitolina has gone 0-1.
  • In her 14 matches over the past year, across all court types, Svitolina has averaged 20.5 games.
  • On grass, Svitolina has played one match over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 14.0 games per match while winning 14.3% of games.
  • Over the past year, Svitolina has been victorious in 42.8% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games.
  • On grass over the past year, Svitolina has claimed 25.0% of her service games and 0.0% of her return games.

