Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .308.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (36 of 57), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (31.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with more than one RBI 10 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (42.1%), including five multi-run games (8.8%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.372
|AVG
|.248
|.422
|OBP
|.283
|.628
|SLG
|.406
|12
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
