Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees and Billy McKinney on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (-105). The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -115 -105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Rangers and their foes are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Rangers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. Texas' last three games have gone under the point total, and the average over/under in that stretch was 9.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

Texas is 9-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 40 of its 75 chances.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-13 23-16 21-8 26-20 33-20 14-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.