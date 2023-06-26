The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .298.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 40 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In seven games this year, he has homered (11.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Taveras has an RBI in 18 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.7%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 37 .283 AVG .308 .333 OBP .363 .478 SLG .474 8 XBH 14 5 HR 3 15 RBI 18 21/6 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 4

