Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .255 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 61st in slugging.

In 60 of 77 games this year (77.9%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (32.5%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (13.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven in a run in 35 games this year (45.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (59.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .266 AVG .289 .324 OBP .352 .422 SLG .480 17 XBH 18 3 HR 7 21 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 32/17 3 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings