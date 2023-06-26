The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will take on the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth-best in MLB action with 102 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .454.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.9 runs per game (458 total).

The Rangers' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.181).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Heaney heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney is looking to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees L 1-0 Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees L 5-3 Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Hunter Brown

