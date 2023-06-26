On Monday, June 26 at 8:05 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (47-30) host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (33-43) in the series opener at Globe Life Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (5-5, 5.63 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 29 (64.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Rangers have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Tigers have won in 25, or 38.5%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+135) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

