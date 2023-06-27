Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .344 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 37 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 21.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (48.9%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (23.4%).
- In 40.4% of his games this year (19 of 47), he has scored, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.386
|AVG
|.295
|.453
|OBP
|.357
|.713
|SLG
|.489
|19
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|23
|16/13
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.